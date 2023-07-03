Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Shares Acquired by Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 32.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $857,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. 63.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

In other news, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.17 per share, with a total value of $77,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,484,946.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Multi-Asset Direct Blackstone sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total transaction of $25,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,345,100 shares valued at $36,042,983. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Blackstone Stock Up 0.2 %

BX has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.70.

BX stock opened at $92.97 on Monday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.72 and a 52 week high of $110.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 18.51%. Blackstone’s revenue was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.55 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

