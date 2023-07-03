Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,602 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,518 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $1,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decatur Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 11.1% during the first quarter. Decatur Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,783 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the first quarter worth $387,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $228,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Block by 31.3% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 25,320 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after buying an additional 6,038 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Block during the second quarter worth $516,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 9th. CLSA lowered Block from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $93.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Block in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Block from $103.00 to $95.00 in a report on Sunday, May 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Block presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

Block Price Performance

SQ stock opened at $66.57 on Monday. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.34 and a 1 year high of $93.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.01. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -110.95 and a beta of 2.32.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Block

In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Block news, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.66, for a total value of $215,164.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,321.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 2,357 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $140,500.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 486,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,986,077.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 163,868 shares of company stock valued at $10,323,760. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Block

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.