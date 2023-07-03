Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Short Interest Update

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF – Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 108.3% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Bonterra Resources Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:BONXF opened at $0.20 on Monday. Bonterra Resources has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.23 and its 200 day moving average is $0.23.
Bonterra Resources Company Profile
