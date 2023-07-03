Bridgeworth LLC Has $691,000 Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bridgeworth LLC trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,898 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Bridgeworth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 109,924.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,666,275 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,056,126,000 after buying an additional 23,644,765 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,433,075,000. Trian Fund Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth approximately $784,509,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,172,567 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,011,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,499,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,147,543 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,358,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023,997 shares during the last quarter. 63.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Macquarie downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Wolfe Research downgraded Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.82.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $89.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $84.07 and a 1-year high of $126.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.82 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.41% and a net margin of 4.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

