Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHFAN – Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the May 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 57,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Brighthouse Financial Price Performance

NASDAQ BHFAN opened at $16.68 on Monday. Brighthouse Financial has a twelve month low of $14.62 and a twelve month high of $23.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.87.

Brighthouse Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.3359 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th.

About Brighthouse Financial

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

