Brokerages Set Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target at $18.25

Shares of Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Alphatec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alphatec from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th.

Insider Transactions at Alphatec

In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total transaction of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,893,285.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director L-5 Healthcare Partners, Llc sold 1,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $25,296,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 11,081,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,893,285.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 28,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.85, for a total transaction of $448,729.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,285,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,378,249.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,946,123 shares of company stock valued at $29,158,454. Insiders own 29.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec

Alphatec Trading Up 1.5 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Level Four Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $399,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Castleark Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the first quarter worth about $3,659,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Alphatec by 1.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,045 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $29,890,000 after buying an additional 30,963 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC grew its position in Alphatec by 0.6% during the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,944,125 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $45,928,000 after buying an additional 17,952 shares during the period. 58.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ATEC stock opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. Alphatec has a 12-month low of $5.73 and a 12-month high of $18.59. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of -12.49 and a beta of 1.25.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.08). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 575.45% and a negative net margin of 39.28%. The business had revenue of $109.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.10 million. Research analysts predict that Alphatec will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphatec Company Profile

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform; Sigma PTP Access and Patient Positioning System; split-blade retractors; Sigma-ALIF Access System, a procedure-specific access system; EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; spinal implants and fixation systems; and NanoTec and Calibrate PSX, as well as various standalone implants for height restoration and stabilization.

