Brokerages Set Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG) Price Target at $15.60

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc. (NYSE:BRDG – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.60.

BRDG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $21.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Shares of NYSE:BRDG opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $371.03 million, a PE ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.91. Bridge Investment Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Bridge Investment Group had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $91.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bridge Investment Group will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Bridge Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 89.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 126.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,088 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 137.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the first quarter worth approximately $118,000. 54.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

