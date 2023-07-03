Brokerages Set Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Price Target at $10.64

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.64.

CLNE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Raymond James raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price objective on Clean Energy Fuels from $7.00 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Institutional Trading of Clean Energy Fuels

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Clean Energy Fuels by 77.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,292 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,498 shares during the period. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Institutional investors own 48.49% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Stock Down 1.2 %

Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $4.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.03 and a beta of 2.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.83. Clean Energy Fuels has a 12 month low of $3.84 and a 12 month high of $8.58. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $132.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.27 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 15.62%. Equities analysts predict that Clean Energy Fuels will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

