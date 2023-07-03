Brokerages Set CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Price Target at $3.17

Shares of CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.17.

Several research firms recently commented on CTMX. StockNews.com upgraded CytomX Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on CytomX Therapeutics from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th.

CytomX Therapeutics Stock Up 22.0 %

NASDAQ:CTMX opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.92. The stock has a market cap of $114.10 million, a PE ratio of -1.45 and a beta of 0.65. CytomX Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $3.02.

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

CytomX Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CTMX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $23.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.25 million. CytomX Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 666.28% and a negative net margin of 132.29%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CytomX Therapeutics will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTMX. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% during the third quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445,327 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,187,298 shares in the last quarter. BVF Inc. IL raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the third quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 62.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,454,261 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,661,000 after buying an additional 558,361 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CytomX Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $717,000. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

Read More

