Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $15.75

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN – Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.75.

Several analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dana in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dana from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Dana from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th.

Dana stock opened at $17.00 on Wednesday. Dana has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $19.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.56 and a beta of 2.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.48.

Dana ( NYSE:DAN Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Dana had a positive return on equity of 3.92% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dana will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Dana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -24.84%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DAN. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 169,160 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after buying an additional 49,268 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Dana by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,547 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after buying an additional 6,465 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 82,651 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in Dana by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 3,612,318 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $63,468,000 after buying an additional 316,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in Dana by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,621,679 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,063,000 after buying an additional 60,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

