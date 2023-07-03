Brokerages Set DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) Price Target at $18.00

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of DLocal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of DLocal from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of DLocal from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of DLocal from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 7.1% in the first quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 61,746,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085,249 shares during the period. D1 Capital Partners L.P. increased its stake in DLocal by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,681,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,160,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 132.1% during the 3rd quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 4,292,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443,100 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in DLocal by 53.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,415,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in DLocal by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,943,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,919,000 after acquiring an additional 527,960 shares in the last quarter. 42.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO opened at $12.20 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. DLocal has a one year low of $9.03 and a one year high of $33.63. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.01.

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. DLocal had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $118.43 million during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that DLocal will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

