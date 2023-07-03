Brokerages Set Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Price Target at $62.55

Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.55.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $63.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 20th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th.

Shares of Dominion Energy stock opened at $51.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Dominion Energy has a 1 year low of $48.47 and a 1 year high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $53.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.81. The stock has a market cap of $43.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.22, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.44.

Dominion Energy ( NYSE:D Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 7.05% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The company had revenue of $5.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 186.71%.

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.16, for a total transaction of $307,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 100,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,921,653.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. 69.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the production and distribution of energy. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate and Other segment focuses on corporate, service company, non-controlling interest in Dominion privatization, and non-regulated retail energy marketing operations.

