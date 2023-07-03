Brokerages Set Kellogg (NYSE:K) PT at $71.08

Shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.08.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kellogg from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Kellogg from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Kellogg from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $6,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,131,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,701,551,603.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Kris Bahner sold 3,483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total transaction of $247,327.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 603,483 shares of company stock worth $40,770,328. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $131,663,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kellogg by 1,603.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,791,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,962,000 after buying an additional 1,686,391 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Kellogg by 122.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,981,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,610,000 after buying an additional 1,638,764 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN purchased a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,611,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Kellogg by 132.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,223,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,184,000 after buying an additional 697,288 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of K opened at $67.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $63.74 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $67.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.99.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 32.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 97.52%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

