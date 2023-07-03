Brokerages Set Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) PT at $37.86

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $37.86.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Moelis & Company from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut Moelis & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th.

Moelis & Company Stock Performance

NYSE MC opened at $45.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.29. Moelis & Company has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.23. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Moelis & Company Announces Dividend

Moelis & Company ( NYSE:MC Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The asset manager reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.06). Moelis & Company had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 22.47%. The business had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share. Moelis & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Moelis & Company will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Moelis & Company’s payout ratio is 190.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Moelis & Company

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MC. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 6,928,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $234,251,000 after purchasing an additional 792,661 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $24,520,000. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 15.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,536,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $174,400,000 after purchasing an additional 614,890 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $20,494,000. Finally, Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moelis & Company by 63.5% during the first quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 1,299,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $49,961,000 after purchasing an additional 504,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, governments, and sovereign wealth funds.

