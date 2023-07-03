Brokerages Set RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price at $277.06

Shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $278.53.

RH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on RH from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Loop Capital lowered shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday. Barclays cut their target price on shares of RH from $277.00 to $256.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of RH from $250.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of RH from $275.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

RH Stock Performance

NYSE RH opened at $329.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $274.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.70. RH has a twelve month low of $210.00 and a twelve month high of $351.53. The company has a market capitalization of $7.27 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 2.08.

Insider Activity at RH

RH ( NYSE:RH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $739.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $726.37 million. RH had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 47.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $7.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that RH will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total value of $534,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,405,928. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.99, for a total value of $279,990.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,539,945. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark S. Demilio sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.35, for a total transaction of $534,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,480 shares in the company, valued at $4,405,928. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,400 shares of company stock worth $1,845,170 over the last three months. Company insiders own 23.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of RH

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 17.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,981,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,653,000 after buying an additional 289,799 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of RH by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,623,000 after acquiring an additional 98,713 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in RH by 13.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,639,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,341,000 after purchasing an additional 194,960 shares during the period. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in RH during the 1st quarter worth about $170,133,000. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of RH by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings and operates under RH Galleries and RH brand names in the District of Columbia and Canada, as well as Waterworks showrooms throughout the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings.

Recommended Stories

