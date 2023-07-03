Brokerages Set UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Target Price at $20.80

Shares of UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $20.80.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insider Transactions at UMH Properties

In other news, Director Kiernan Conway sold 2,500 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $38,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,547.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On UMH Properties

UMH Properties Stock Down 0.4 %

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 24,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in UMH Properties by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,323,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UMH Properties by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in UMH Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,761 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in UMH Properties by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 59,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $15.98 on Wednesday. UMH Properties has a 52-week low of $13.73 and a 52-week high of $21.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $971.26 million, a P/E ratio of -23.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $15.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a current ratio of 5.49.

About UMH Properties

(Free Report

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,700 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

