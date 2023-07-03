Brokerages Set Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) PT at $15.35

Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.50 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Vipshop from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.30 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC lifted their price objective on shares of Vipshop from $12.50 to $14.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th.

NYSE:VIPS opened at $16.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $11.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 0.47. Vipshop has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.11.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 18.69%. Equities research analysts expect that Vipshop will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vipshop by 304.7% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 172,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after acquiring an additional 129,674 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 11.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,403 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after buying an additional 35,348 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 1,315.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 948,316 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,395,000 after purchasing an additional 881,299 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Vipshop by 23.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 361,199 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 67,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vipshop by 23.2% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 141,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 26,696 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.59% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers womenswear, menswear, sportswear, shoes and bags, accessories, baby and children products, skincare and cosmetics, home goods and other lifestyle products, and supermarket products.

