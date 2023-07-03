Brookstone Capital Management Acquires 6,658 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Brookstone Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 41.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,733 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,658 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHG. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHG opened at $74.95 on Monday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $53.18 and a fifty-two week high of $75.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.87.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

