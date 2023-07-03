Brookstone Capital Management Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ)

Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQJ – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,889 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF worth $1,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 25,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 39,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $953,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after buying an additional 868 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 12,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Get Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF alerts:

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ QQQJ opened at $26.14 on Monday. Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF has a 12 month low of $21.15 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.96.

Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.0497 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco NASDAQ Next Gen 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.