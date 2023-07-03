Brookstone Capital Management Lowers Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Brookstone Capital Management trimmed its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 43.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,624 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 2,018 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on NOC shares. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research report on Friday. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.0 %

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $455.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $448.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $466.04. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a market cap of $69.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.89% and a return on equity of 26.61%. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.20%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.