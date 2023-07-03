Brookstone Capital Management Reduces Position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Brookstone Capital Management cut its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 60.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,786 shares during the quarter. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust were worth $1,277,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc boosted its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 47,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust alerts:

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust stock opened at $38.09 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.17. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12 month low of $32.12 and a 12 month high of $40.87.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.