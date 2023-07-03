Brookstone Capital Management Sells 4,764 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,764 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 4th quarter worth about $60,640,000. GMT Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.5% during the fourth quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 5,399,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,431,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,000 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 79.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,396,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $129,679,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,544 shares in the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,681,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,234,306 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,700,032,000 after buying an additional 1,267,578 shares in the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DAL. StockNews.com raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “top pick” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.32.

In other Delta Air Lines news, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total value of $172,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 7,513 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total value of $277,229.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 107,782 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,977,155.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, President Glen W. Hauenstein sold 5,000 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.53, for a total transaction of $172,650.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 273,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,451,275.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $503,250 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAL stock opened at $47.54 on Monday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.20 and a 1 year high of $47.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.65. The company has a market cap of $30.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.42.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The transportation company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 56.49%. The company had revenue of $12.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

