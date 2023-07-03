BTIG Research Trims Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Target Price to $40.00

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Free Report) had its price target reduced by BTIG Research from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FVRR has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fiverr International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $41.63.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $26.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $976.42 million, a PE ratio of -16.46 and a beta of 1.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.95. Fiverr International has a fifty-two week low of $24.90 and a fifty-two week high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $87.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.53 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 23.92% and a negative net margin of 17.36%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fiverr International will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FVRR. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 30.6% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $134,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Fiverr International in the first quarter valued at $229,000. 47.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

