Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) & HireRight (NYSE:HRT) Financial Survey

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Free Report) and Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for HireRight and Caldwell Partners International, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireRight 0 4 3 0 2.43 Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A

HireRight presently has a consensus price target of $12.98, indicating a potential upside of 14.72%. Given HireRight’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe HireRight is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireRight $783.40 million 0.04 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -45.24 Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 8.77

This table compares HireRight and Caldwell Partners International’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Caldwell Partners International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than HireRight. HireRight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Caldwell Partners International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

HireRight pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Caldwell Partners International pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.2%. HireRight pays out -48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Caldwell Partners International pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.5% of HireRight shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.0% of HireRight shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares HireRight and Caldwell Partners International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireRight N/A N/A N/A Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A

Summary

HireRight beats Caldwell Partners International on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc. provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. It also offers retained executive search and Caldwell analytics solutions, and on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions, as well as professional search services. In addition, the company offers Agile talent solutions. It serves real estate, consumer, commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity, venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brands. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

