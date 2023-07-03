Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management decreased its position in Cambria Global Value ETF (BATS:GVAL – Free Report) by 61.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,120 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 0.94% of Cambria Global Value ETF worth $1,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Cambria Global Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $172,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 17,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 4,608 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Global Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cambria Global Value ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in Cambria Global Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,005,000.

Shares of BATS:GVAL opened at $20.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.40.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.6643 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd.

The Cambria Global Value ETF (GVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is actively managed to select the top 25% of countries from a list of 45 developed and emerging economies, then selects approximately 100 securities from those countries. GVAL was launched on Mar 12, 2014 and is managed by Cambria.

