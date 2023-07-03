Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Upgraded to “Buy” at DA Davidson

DA Davidson upgraded shares of Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. DA Davidson currently has $36.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Camping World from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Camping World from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Camping World presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Camping World Trading Up 4.8 %

CWH opened at $30.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 2.58. Camping World has a 1-year low of $18.69 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.12.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

Camping World ( NYSE:CWH Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Camping World had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camping World will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 13th. Camping World’s payout ratio is currently 111.61%.

Insider Transactions at Camping World

In related news, Director Kent Dillon Schickli sold 10,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $272,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 72,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,947,348. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Camping World

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Camping World by 0.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,485,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,251,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Camping World by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,669,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,721,000 after acquiring an additional 57,891 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Camping World by 2,772.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,306,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260,888 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Camping World by 12.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,034,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,594,000 after buying an additional 114,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Camping World by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 742,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,503,000 after buying an additional 43,417 shares in the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Camping World Company Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

Featured Stories

