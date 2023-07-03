Carr Financial Group Corp Buys 296 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,239 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the period. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Walt Disney by 805.9% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 308 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 197.6% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DIS. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Macquarie cut shares of Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.82.

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE DIS opened at $89.28 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $163.14 billion, a PE ratio of 39.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $93.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.78. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $84.07 and a 52 week high of $126.48.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The business had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $113,538.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,889,324.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.