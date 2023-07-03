Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.

McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,549 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Horan Securities Inc. raised its position in Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. 74.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. 92 Resources reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $283.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $266.00 to $282.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $240.42.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE CAT opened at $246.05 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $223.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $232.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.43. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $160.60 and a one year high of $266.04. The firm has a market cap of $126.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 50.98%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 19th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

About Caterpillar

(Free Report)

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

See Also

