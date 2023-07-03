CENTRAL TRUST Co Cuts Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in Olin were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Olin by 53,285.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,444,087 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $76,450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,441,382 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,494,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 136.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,169,999 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $114,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,126 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 24.9% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,451,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $238,276,000 after acquiring an additional 888,221 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Olin by 120.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,390,662 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $72,704,000 after acquiring an additional 760,691 shares during the period. 84.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Olin alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OLN. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Olin from $83.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Olin from $89.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Olin from $76.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Olin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Olin from $78.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Olin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.17.

Olin Price Performance

Olin stock opened at $51.39 on Monday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $64.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.99. The company has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.12). Olin had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Olin’s revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Olin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 10th. Olin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.62%.

About Olin

(Free Report)

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.