CF Industries (NYSE:CF) PT Lowered to $74.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Stifel Nicolaus from $76.00 to $74.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on CF. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CF Industries from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut CF Industries from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on CF Industries from $126.00 to $110.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of CF Industries from $100.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $90.93.

CF Industries Trading Down 1.3 %

CF stock opened at $69.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.01. CF Industries has a twelve month low of $60.08 and a twelve month high of $119.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.03.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 42.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.70%.

Insider Activity at CF Industries

In related news, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,403.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 17,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.28, for a total value of $1,041,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,789 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,069.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Bert A. Frost sold 15,000 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.99, for a total transaction of $914,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,899,403.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CF Industries

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CF Industries by 0.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,747,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,653,523,000 after purchasing an additional 94,482 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in CF Industries by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,079,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $948,108,000 after buying an additional 934,946 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CF Industries by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,216,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $887,108,000 after buying an additional 277,997 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,662,248 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $340,437,000 after buying an additional 117,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 101.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,014,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $342,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,325 shares during the period. 90.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CF Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

Featured Stories

