Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR) Shares Sold by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb trimmed its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CHTR. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $600.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $425.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $479.82.

Charter Communications Stock Up 1.3 %

CHTR stock opened at $367.37 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $297.66 and a 52 week high of $496.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.44. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $339.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $354.58.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 37.99%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 30.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

