Charter Oak Capital Management LLC Purchases 824 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 8.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,002 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

Pfizer Stock Up 1.6 %

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PFE stock opened at $36.68 on Monday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.76 and a twelve month high of $54.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $207.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.22, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $38.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.28%.

About Pfizer

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.