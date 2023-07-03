Chicago Capital LLC Sells 414 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Chicago Capital LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,498 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOG. Totem Point Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Totem Point Management LLC now owns 3,171 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 118 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth $2,564,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. raised its stake in Alphabet by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 3,370 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,412,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. 27.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at $1,565,060.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.65, for a total value of $25,130.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $721,231. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total value of $28,804.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,040 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,565,060.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 816,599 shares of company stock worth $24,142,177. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.8 %

Alphabet stock opened at $120.97 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.45 and a 52 week high of $129.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.94, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.71.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.11. Alphabet had a return on equity of 22.84% and a net margin of 20.58%. The business had revenue of $69.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Alphabet from $119.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Alphabet from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.80.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.