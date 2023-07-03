Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) Shares Acquired by Tiaa Fsb

Tiaa Fsb lifted its holdings in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 148.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,126 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Tiaa Fsb’s holdings in Cintas were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patton Fund Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cintas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Cintas by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,399,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. lifted its position in Cintas by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 810 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Cintas by 2.2% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 27,750 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,773,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the period. Finally, ING Groep NV lifted its position in Cintas by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 23,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cintas alerts:

Cintas Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CTAS opened at $497.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $473.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $455.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Cintas Co. has a 12-month low of $363.59 and a 12-month high of $497.97. The company has a market cap of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.34.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.92%.

CTAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Cintas from $503.00 to $512.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cintas in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Cintas from $401.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cintas currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $505.00.

Cintas Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cintas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cintas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.