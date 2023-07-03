Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Position Lifted by Two Point Capital Management Inc.

Two Point Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 163,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 373 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems comprises 5.0% of Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Two Point Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,547,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $1,058,950,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Raymond James upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cisco Systems Trading Up 1.0 %

In related news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total value of $509,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,299,432.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 2,707 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $131,289.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 46,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,232,067. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock valued at $1,963,134 in the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $52.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.93.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.12%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

Featured Stories

