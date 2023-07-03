CL King Initiates Coverage on Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

CL King began coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $55.11.

Shares of NYSE:BSX opened at $54.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.35. Boston Scientific has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Boston Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,697 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.80, for a total transaction of $360,298.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $938,971.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.96, for a total transaction of $606,425.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 83,373 shares in the company, valued at $4,332,061.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 181,682 shares of company stock worth $9,607,888. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 109,897 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,085,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 9,898 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,728,000 after buying an additional 18,216 shares during the last quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 136,437 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,313,000 after buying an additional 4,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

