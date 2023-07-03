Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,896 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 63.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 49,925 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,621,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 907,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $65,776,000 after acquiring an additional 239,325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com raised Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Southern from $77.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Southern from $73.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Southern in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.07.

In related news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total transaction of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,710,008.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 1,435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.99, for a total value of $100,435.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,246 shares in the company, valued at $5,196,477.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 9,491 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $712,109.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,710,008.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 205,678 shares of company stock valued at $14,888,271 over the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SO stock opened at $70.25 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.50. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $58.85 and a twelve month high of $80.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

