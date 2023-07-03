Clear Creek Financial Management LLC Purchases 3,970 Shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

Clear Creek Financial Management LLC raised its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 49.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,027 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,970 shares during the quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Enbridge during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Enbridge in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ENB opened at $37.15 on Monday. Enbridge Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $45.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.70. The company has a market capitalization of $75.16 billion, a PE ratio of 41.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.01. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.33 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%. This is an increase from Enbridge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is 295.51%.

ENB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Enbridge from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Enbridge in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.50.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

