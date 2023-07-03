ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR) vs. Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Financial Survey

Umicore (OTCMKTS:UMICY – Free Report) and ClearSign Technologies (NASDAQ:CLIR – Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, profitability and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Umicore and ClearSign Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Umicore N/A N/A N/A $0.85 8.19 ClearSign Technologies $370,000.00 136.49 -$5.76 million ($0.15) -8.73

Umicore has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ClearSign Technologies. ClearSign Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Umicore, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Umicore N/A N/A N/A ClearSign Technologies N/A -58.24% -51.38%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Umicore and ClearSign Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Umicore and ClearSign Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Umicore 1 1 1 0 2.00 ClearSign Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Umicore presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 433.91%. Given Umicore’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Umicore is more favorable than ClearSign Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Umicore shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.5% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 23.1% of ClearSign Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Umicore beats ClearSign Technologies on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Umicore

Umicore SA operates as a materials technology and recycling company worldwide. It operates through Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, and Recycling segments. The Catalysis segment produces automotive catalysts for gasoline, and diesel light and heavy-duty diesel applications; stationary catalysis for industrial emissions control; and precious metals-based compounds and catalysts for use in the pharmaceutical and fine chemicals industries, as well as fuel cell applications. The Energy & Surface Technologies segment offers cobalt and specialty materials, rechargeable battery materials, and electro-optic materials, as well as metal deposition solutions, including electroplating and PVD coating. The Recycling segment treats waste streams containing precious and other specialty metals from a range of industrial residues and end-of-life materials. This segment also produces precious metals-based materials for glass production, electric, and electronic applications. The company was formerly known as Union Minière du Haut Katanga and changed its name to Umicore SA in 2001. Umicore SA was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Brussels, Belgium.

About ClearSign Technologies

ClearSign Technologies Corporation designs and develops technologies to enhance operational performance, energy efficiency, emission reduction, safety, and overall cost-effectiveness of industrial and commercial systems in the United States and the People's Republic of China. Its ClearSign Core Burner Technology consists of an industrial burner body and a downstream porous ceramic structure or metal flame stabilizing device; ClearSign Core Plug & Play Burner technology provides direct burner replacement for traditional refinery process heaters; and ClearSign Eye Flame Sensor, an electrical flame sensor for industrial applications. The company also provides ClearSign Core Boiler Burner; and ClearSign Core Flaring Burners technologies. It serves energy, institutional, commercial and industrial boiler, chemical, and petrochemical industries. The company was formerly known as ClearSign Combustion Corporation and changed its name ClearSign Technologies Corporation in November 2019. ClearSign Technologies Corporation was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

