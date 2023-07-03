Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $40.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COHU. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Cohu Price Performance

Cohu stock opened at $41.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 1.56. Cohu has a 1 year low of $24.06 and a 1 year high of $42.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 3.68 and a current ratio of 4.89.

Insider Activity at Cohu

Cohu ( NASDAQ:COHU Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $179.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.70 million. Cohu had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 13.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cohu will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cohu news, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Cohu news, VP Thomas D. Kampfer sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $231,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 57,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,899,205.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 258,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,359,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 23,037 shares of company stock worth $835,140. Corporate insiders own 2.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cohu

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COHU. Romano Brothers AND Company purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 209.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Cohu by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.03% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

(Free Report

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

Further Reading

