Community Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 27.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,531 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in Lam Research by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter valued at about $44,000. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LRCX shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Lam Research from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Lam Research from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Lam Research from $530.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Lam Research from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $505.00.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX opened at $642.86 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $582.80 and its 200-day moving average is $518.26. The stock has a market cap of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $299.59 and a twelve month high of $650.23.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The semiconductor company reported $6.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.53 by $0.46. Lam Research had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 26.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 33.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 19.21%.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

