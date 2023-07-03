Community Bank N.A. Has $564,000 Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Community Bank N.A. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 7.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $574,000. BetterWealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. BetterWealth LLC now owns 170,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,058,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeworth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5,386.2% during the first quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 219,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,823,000 after purchasing an additional 215,931 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 26,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the first quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 424,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,468,000 after purchasing an additional 16,932 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSV stock opened at $75.57 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $76.12 and its 200-day moving average is $75.95. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.03 and a 52 week high of $77.54.

About Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.