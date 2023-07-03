Community Bank N.A. Raises Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Community Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,303 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Cisco Systems makes up 1.4% of Community Bank N.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $9,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. 71.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Cisco Systems news, Director Roderick C. Mcgeary sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.96, for a total transaction of $509,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 103,992 shares in the company, valued at $5,299,432.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Cisco Systems stock opened at $51.74 on Monday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.60 and a 1 year high of $52.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.93. The company has a market cap of $210.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.12%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSCO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

