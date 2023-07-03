Community Bank N.A. Sells 268 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 32.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 548 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VO. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 795.8% during the 4th quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VO opened at $220.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $182.88 and a 52-week high of $228.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $209.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.66.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

