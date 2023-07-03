Community Bank N.A. Sells 315 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Community Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.5% during the first quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Navalign LLC boosted its stake in FedEx by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in FedEx by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.4% in the first quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 17,389 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,973,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors own 73.39% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $247.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $228.53 and a 200-day moving average of $212.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 12 month low of $141.92 and a 12 month high of $250.08.

FedEx Increases Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 17.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th. This is a boost from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.52%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In related news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,483 shares in the company, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, CEO Rajesh Subramaniam sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total value of $2,569,986.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,120,967.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at $14,483,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,557 shares of company stock valued at $41,318,655 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $170.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James decreased their price target on FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on FedEx from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

