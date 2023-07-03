Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives $71.20 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.20.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CVLT. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

Commvault Systems Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of CVLT opened at $72.62 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200-day moving average is $62.37. Commvault Systems has a 12 month low of $50.26 and a 12 month high of $73.24. The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.56% and a positive return on equity of 13.55%. The company had revenue of $203.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.13 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Commvault Systems will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Commvault Systems news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total value of $502,519.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,512,321.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Allison Pickens sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.75, for a total transaction of $62,122.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,697.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 7,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.50, for a total transaction of $502,519.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 504,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,512,321.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,103 shares of company stock worth $2,732,426 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Commvault Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Commvault Systems by 64.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 510 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. 91.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Free Report

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.