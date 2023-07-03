Comparing NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL) and Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ)

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) and NextPlat (NASDAQ:NXPL – Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Verizon Communications and NextPlat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Verizon Communications 0 9 5 0 2.36 NextPlat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Verizon Communications currently has a consensus price target of $45.44, suggesting a potential upside of 22.18%. Given Verizon Communications’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Verizon Communications is more favorable than NextPlat.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Verizon Communications $136.84 billion 1.14 $21.26 billion $5.14 7.24 NextPlat $11.71 million 2.24 -$9.16 million ($0.93) -2.92

This table compares Verizon Communications and NextPlat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Verizon Communications has higher revenue and earnings than NextPlat. NextPlat is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Verizon Communications, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Verizon Communications has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextPlat has a beta of 1.76, indicating that its share price is 76% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.8% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.3% of NextPlat shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Verizon Communications shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 49.9% of NextPlat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Verizon Communications and NextPlat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Verizon Communications 15.85% 23.31% 5.63% NextPlat -86.26% -41.60% -37.25%

Summary

Verizon Communications beats NextPlat on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Verizon Communications

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business). The Consumer segment provides wireless services across the wireless networks in the United States under the Verizon and TracFone brands and through wholesale and other arrangements; and fixed wireless access (FWA) broadband through its wireless networks. It also offers wireline services in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeastern United States, as well as Washington D.C. through its fiber-optic network, Verizon Fios product portfolio, and a copper-based network. The Business segment provides wireless and wireline communications services and products, including data, video, conferencing, corporate networking, security and managed network, local and long-distance voice, network access, and various IoT services and products, as well as FWA broadband through its wireless networks. The company was formerly known as Bell Atlantic Corporation and changed its name to Verizon Communications Inc. in June 2000. Verizon Communications Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About NextPlat

(Free Report)

NextPlat Corp, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile satellite services (MSS) solutions for satellite-enabled voice, data, personnel and asset tracking, machine-to-machine, and Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity services in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia & Pacific, and Africa. It offers satellite communications products, which enable users to make voice calls, send and receive text messages and emails, and transmit GPS location coordinates virtually; GPS enabled emergency locator distress beacons that enables essential communication between customers, and search and rescue organizations during emergency situations and pinpoint locational information to search and rescue services; and SolarTrack, an IoT tracking device powered by the sun for tracking and monitoring anything that moves or remote asset used outdoors. The company also offers GTCTrack, a subscription-based mapping and tracking portal that allows managers to track, command, and control assets in near-real-time. The company provides its solutions for businesses, governments, military, humanitarian organizations, and individual users. It offers its products and services directly to end users and reseller networks; operates e-commerce websites that offer a range of MSS products and solutions; Web3, an internet service built using decentralized blockchains; NextPlat Digital enable the use of a range of digital assets, such as non-fungible tokens; and offers portable satellite voice, data, and tracking solutions through various third-party e-commerce storefronts. The company was formerly known as Orbsat Corp. and changed its name to NextPlat Corp in January 2022. NextPlat Corp is headquartered in Coconut Grove, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.