Comparing Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) and Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF)

Bitfarms (NASDAQ:BITF – Free Report) and Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Bitfarms and Synchrony Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bitfarms -186.19% -15.91% -11.75% Synchrony Financial 14.93% 21.68% 2.63%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.3% of Bitfarms shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.5% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Bitfarms shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Synchrony Financial shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Recommendations

Bitfarms has a beta of 3.1, indicating that its share price is 210% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Synchrony Financial has a beta of 1.58, indicating that its share price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Bitfarms and Synchrony Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bitfarms 0 0 4 0 3.00 Synchrony Financial 1 7 7 0 2.40

Bitfarms presently has a consensus price target of $2.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.05%. Synchrony Financial has a consensus price target of $37.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.08%. Given Bitfarms’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Bitfarms is more favorable than Synchrony Financial.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Bitfarms and Synchrony Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bitfarms $142.43 million 2.25 -$259.74 million ($1.19) -1.24 Synchrony Financial $17.53 billion 0.83 $3.02 billion $5.68 5.97

Synchrony Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Bitfarms. Bitfarms is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Synchrony Financial, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Synchrony Financial beats Bitfarms on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bitfarms

Bitfarms Ltd. engages in the mining of cryptocurrency coins and tokens in Canada, the United States, Paraguay, and Argentina. It owns and operates server farms that primarily validates transactions on the Bitcoin Blockchain and earning cryptocurrency from block rewards and transaction fees. The company also provides electrician services to commercial and residential customers in Quebec, Canada. It also undertakes hosting of third-party mining hardware. Bitfarms Ltd. was founded in 2017 and is based in Toronto, Canada.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms. In addition, it provides debt cancellation products to its credit card customers through online, mobile, and direct mail; and healthcare payments and financing solutions under the CareCredit, Pets Best, and Walgreens brands; payments and financing solutions in the apparel, specialty retail, outdoor, music, and luxury industries. The company offers its credit products through programs established with a group of national and regional retailers, local merchants, manufacturers, buying groups, industry associations, and healthcare service providers; and deposit products through various channels, such as digital and print. It serves digital, health and wellness, retail, home, auto, powersports, jewelry, pets, and other industries. The company was founded in 1932 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

