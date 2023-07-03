Comparing Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) & China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY)

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC – Free Report) and China Zenix Auto International (OTCMKTS:ZXAIY – Free Report) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Visteon and China Zenix Auto International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Visteon 2 3 7 0 2.42 China Zenix Auto International 0 0 0 0 N/A

Visteon presently has a consensus price target of $159.85, suggesting a potential upside of 11.31%. Given Visteon’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Visteon is more favorable than China Zenix Auto International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Visteon 3.48% 21.99% 6.73% China Zenix Auto International -41.87% -40.07% -24.13%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Visteon and China Zenix Auto International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Visteon and China Zenix Auto International’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Visteon $3.76 billion 1.08 $124.00 million $4.75 30.23 China Zenix Auto International $271.18 million 0.20 -$61.16 million ($2.23) -0.46

Visteon has higher revenue and earnings than China Zenix Auto International. China Zenix Auto International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Visteon, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Visteon has a beta of 1.78, meaning that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Zenix Auto International has a beta of 2.6, meaning that its stock price is 160% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

100.0% of Visteon shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Visteon shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Visteon beats China Zenix Auto International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Visteon

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, designs and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and infotainment and connected car solutions, including scalable Android infotainment for seamless connectivity, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding. It also offers wired and wireless battery management systems; power electronics units; and telematics control unit to enable secure connected car services, software updates, and data. In addition, the company provides SmartCore, an automotive-grade, integrated domain controller; SmartCore Studio, a PC-based configuration tool to generate hypervisor configurations; and body domain modules, which integrate various functions, such as central gateway, body controls, comfort, and vehicle access solutions into one device. Visteon Corporation was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Van Buren, Michigan.

About China Zenix Auto International

China Zenix Auto International Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of steel wheels for commercial vehicles. It operates through the following segments: PRC Aftermarket Sales, PRC OEM Sales, and International Sales. The PRC Aftermarket Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to distributors. The PRC OEM Sales segment produces and sells steel and aluminum wheels to vehicle manufacturers. The International Sales segment manufactures wheels to distributors and vehicle manufacturers outside China. The company was founded on July 11, 2008 and is headquartered in Zhangzhou, China.

