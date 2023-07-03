Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,625 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.65% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PG shares. Truist Financial cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $165.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.50.
Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble
Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.6 %
Shares of PG opened at $151.74 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $122.18 and a 12-month high of $158.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $150.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $147.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $357.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.42.
Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.69% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The business had revenue of $20.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.32 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.
Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st were issued a $0.9407 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 20th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.51%.
About Procter & Gamble
The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.
Read More
